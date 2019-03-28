NEWSMAX.COM

Actor Jussie Smollett’s attorney told NBC’s “Today” show on Thursday that they are not concerned about the possibility of the FBI and the Department of Justice reviewing her client’s case. NBC’s Savannah Guthrie asked attorney Tina Glandian about President Donald Trump’s suggestion that the FBI and DOJ will review her client’s case after prosecutors dropped all charges against Smollett, who was accused of staging his own assault. “We have nothing to be concerned about because there was nothing on our end to request this,” Glandian said, adding that “nothing improper was done.”

