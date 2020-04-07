YAHOO.NEWS

Marijuana sales have spiked during the coronavirus pandemic, but lung health experts warn smoking the substance could increase a person’s risk of getting COVID-19. A marijuana-smoking habit could also make a person’s symptoms more severe. Some studies and anecdotal reports suggest marijuana can help people cope with anxiety, which is being felt deeply across the world as the coronavirus pandemic continues. But lung health experts warn that smoking marijuana regularly could increase a person’s risk of contracting COVID-19, and also having more severe symptoms and complications from the disease, given evidence on tobacco and COVID-19, and what we already know about how heavy marijuana-smoking can impact the lungs.

