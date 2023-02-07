Newsmax

An unsettling scene broke out at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum on Jan. 20 after museum staff removed a group of Catholic high school students and their chaperons for wearing headgear emblazoned with pro-life messages. The Smithsonian’s action has sparked outrage among Republicans, who are demanding answers and swift consequences. GOP Reps. Chip Roy of Texas and Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma, respectively, have fired off a letter to the museum’s leaders, questioning their policies on free speech and demanding answers on how this violation of the First Amendment was allowed to happen. “Does the Smithsonian have any policy prohibiting pro-life sentiments from being expressed in its buildings or any policy deeming it a ‘neutral zone,'” they write, according to Fox News. “What efforts have you taken to ensure that the First Amendment rights of all Americans are respected at the Air and Space Museum and an incident like this never occurs again under your leadership?”

