BREITBART:

In its “Americans” exhibit, the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of the American Indian has a Pocahontas portion that includes photos of President Donald Trump and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) with text that states Warren’s claim to Native American ancestry and Trump calling her Pocahontas.

The exhibit entry, dated June 25, 2017, reads:

President Donald Trump says that when he calls Senator Elizabeth Warren “Pocahontas,” he is not insulting her. It is Warren’s claim of Indian ancestry, says Trump, that is an insult to the renewed Native American woman. A few months before, the president taunted Democrats, saying, “Pocahontas is now the face of your party.”

Trump and Warren are part of a panel titled “Famous for 400 Years and Counting,” which includes other Pocahontas references in American culture ranging from fashionable boots to singer Peggy Lee’s rendition of the song “Fever” about Pocahontas’s romance and marriage to Englishman John Rolfe.