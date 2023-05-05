Fox News

Another beverage company, this time vodka retailer Smirnoff, appears to have hired a trans woman and drag queen as one of its paid partners in recent weeks. Several recent Instagram posts from drag queen and trans woman “Maxine LaQueene” featured the official “Paid Partnership with Smirnoff” tags, denoting that the major liquor retailer has hired the biological male for promotional material. In addition to being a promoter of drag and transgenderism, LaQueene is an outspoken LGBTQ activist who had recently been removed from the Texas state capitol building by police for disrupting a legislature vote on a trans bill. Smirnoff has denied having any working relationship with LaQueene. In an email to Fox News Digital, a representative said LaQueene “is not currently a Smirnoff partner, and does not currently have any contract with Smirnoff.” U.K anti-trans and detransition activist Oli London made the alleged connection between LaQueene and Smirnoff in a post shared to his Twitter account. London shared several images, including a paid partnership post, a photo of LaQueene protesting at the capitol, and another of her being escorted out by police while apparently flashing her private parts to bystanders. In addition to the photos, he wrote, “Meet the FACE of @SmirnoffUS. A radical trans activist who participated in an illegal insurrection in the Texas state house this week and flashed his backside and genitals in front of teenage children and women. He also testified in opposition to SB14 against a ban on child genital surgeries.” The user added, “He campaigns for children yet his Twitter is littered with horrifying explicit content! Is this person someone who should be the face of a vodka brand?”

