Smiling through the pain: Kentucky nurse, 41, wears a heartbreaking smile as she leaves her hospital bed for the first time since waking up from routine kidney stone surgery to find she’d had QUADRUPLE amputation due to sepsis

A Kentucky nurse who woke up from routine kidney stone surgery to find she’d had a quadruple amputation due to sepsis has shared a heartbreaking picture of herself smiling as she left her hospital bed for the first time.Lucinda Mullins, 41, a mother of two young boys, went to get a kidney stone removed from her body but it got infected and became septic. She was first taken to Fort Logan Hospital in Stanford and from there to a University of Kentucky hospital in Lexington on an ambulance. But doctors had to amputate both of her legs and informed her she would lose both of her arms below her elbows too.While many may lose courage after multiple amputations, Mullins’ sister Luci Smith released pictures of them smiling through the pain outside hospital.

READ MORE