Smiling Hunter Biden dines with Jill, dad’s campaign co-chair Jeffrey Katzenberg hours after agreeing to deposition date

Somebody’s in a good mood.

Hunter Biden was grinning from ear to ear Thursday night as he joined first lady Jill Biden and his dad’s campaign co-chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg for dinner at celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif.

The embattled first son, 53, showed not a care in the world hours after he finally agreed to sit down for a deposition in the House Republican impeachment inquiry of President Biden after months of defiance.

Katzenberg, the former chairman of Disney and onetime CEO of Dreamworks Animation, had just returned from sub-zero Iowa, where he touted Joe Biden’s campaign to counter-message focus on the Republican contest — bragging to MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that “on the fundraising side, Joe Biden is kicking butt.”

READ MORE