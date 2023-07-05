La Verne, California – Surveillance video captured a “smash and grab” robbery in broad daylight inside a jewelry store Saturday.

KTLA reported the incident occurred around 12:15 p.m. at Rodeo Jewelers on Foothill Boulevard in La Verne, California.

Footage from the video opens with a white car smashing into the store, shattering the front glass windows. Four individuals wearing ski masks emerge from the vehicle and start breaking display cases to grab jewelry.

Police said the suspect absconded with approximately $300,000 worth of merchandise.

During the robbery, the owner emerges from the back of the store to confront the robbers. Police said one of the suspects responded by using a chair to attack the store’s owner.

