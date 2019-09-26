CBS DALLAS:

“If I have to sacrifice a little embarrassment on the topic to do it, then I’m going to do it.”

A young North Texas man shared his story with the CBS 11 I-Team out about his pornography addiction. Gabe Deem says he was first exposed to porn when he was 8.

“We had cable TV. I would stay up late at night,” says Deem. “Things got really bad at twelve…when my family got high speed internet.”

And he says things got even worse with the launch of YouTube in 2005, the iPhone in 2007, the iPad in 2011, and endless other mobile devices that have hit the market over the last two decades.

“I was into basketball. I was really social. And I always had a real life girlfriend, but video games, social media and internet porn rewired me.”