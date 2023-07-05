One person has died and three people were injured Tuesday afternoon after a plane struck the side of a building and crashed in southern California.

The incident happened at the French Valley Airport in Murrieta in Riverside County, and the Federal Aviation Administration said the single-engine Cessna 172 crashed soon after it took off from the airport.

Riverside County Fire Department confirmed the plane went down ‘with parties trapped.’

Images taken by local news outlet KTLA show the Cessna upside down in a parking lot.

READ MORE