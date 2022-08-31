Ben Shapiro: GOP ‘cruising for a bruising’ by sticking with Trump

NY Post

Prominent right-wing media personality Ben Shapiro called on the Republican Party to ditch former President Donald Trump to boost its chances of winning elections. The founder of the Daily Wire news site and the host of the daily podcast “The Ben Shapiro Show” suggested that the GOP should nominate a non-Trump candidate in 2024 to make it harder for Democrats to appeal to independent voters. “There is a reason Democrats are eager to keep Trump at the center of the conversation: half of independents say Trump is a major factor in their vote, and they’re breaking 4-1 for the Democrats,” Shapiro tweeted. “Republicans shouldn’t play that game. If they do, they’re cruising for a bruising.” His comments were made in light of recent public opinion polling that showed Democrats could conceivably keep their Senate majority following the November midterm elections — a prospect once deemed far-fetched.

