FOX NEWS:

Two of Europe’s most wanted fugitive criminals have been apprehended in West Africa after more than two decades on the lam.

Jean-Claude Lacote, 53, of France, and Hilde van Acker, 56, of Belgium, had been on the run since the 1996 killing of a British businessman in a Belgian town, according to reports.

In 2007, after he was arrested and charged with defrauding an Irish businessman, he broke out of a Johannesburg jail with van Acker’s help, the BBC reported.

Lacote and Van Acker were tried in absentia for the 1996 murder of Marcus Mitchell, according to the news outlet.

Prosecutors said Mitchel was killed after he realized that Lacote had defrauded him in a business deal.

After being found guilty, they were sentenced to life in prison, according to the BBC.