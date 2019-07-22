NEW YORK POST:

An anti-Semitic vandal scrawled “Slaughter the Jews” on a section of the sacred Western Wall in Jerusalem over the weekend, according to local reports.

The chilling phrase was spray-painted in Arabic on the Kotel HaKatan, or “Little Western Wall,” on Saturday in the Muslim Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem, according to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

A young female was arrested Saturday night in connection with the incident, according to the agency. Her name and exact age were not publicly released, but she was referred to as a “girl” in the report.

An image tweeted by the outlet Israel First TV shows the section of wall after authorities covered it over in red paint.