The family of the Chicago landlord found dismembered in a freezer earlier this month said their loved one had called police “many times” on the tenant accused of her murder.

The remains of Frances Walker, 69, were found in a freezer in her North Side home after a resident of the building reported her missing on Oct. 10.

Another tenant, Sandra Kolalou, 36, has been charged with her murder.

Walker’s relatives told local station ABC7 that the longtime landlord had called cops on Kolalou “many times.”

Records show that law enforcement responded to the home five times in October alone.

“They have rights as a tenant, but if you fear for your safety or have issues, the landlord should have rights not only as a landlord but as cohabiter of the domain,” niece Cory Walker said.

“I feel like their hands were tied or maybe there was something that could have been done differently. It’s changed the trajectory of our lives. It’s leaving such a hole.”

