The Jersey City cop who was killed on Tuesday was “our leading police officer in removing guns from the street,” the city’s police chief said. Detective Joseph Seals was a veteran officer who “came up in the South District,” the high-crime area where he was fatally shot ahead of an hours-long shootout that left five people dead inside a grocery store, Police Chief Michael Kelly told reporters. “Dozens and dozens of handguns he’s responsible for removing from the street,” Kelly said. “We believe that he was killed while trying to interdict these bad guys.”

