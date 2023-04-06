Tech mogul and Cash App founder Bob Lee had just relocated to Miami before he was stabbed to death in San Francisco early Tuesday morning after he said the city was “deteriorating,” his friend said.

The 43-year-old dad of two, who formerly served as the chief technology officer of Square, was fatally attacked while walking in the city’s downtown Rincon Hill neighborhood — Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s district — around 2:30 a.m., according to San Francisco police.

Lee’s pal and mixed martial arts champion Jake Shields told NewsNation that Lee had just moved away from the Bay Area city after remarking its decline as drug abuse and crime have spiraled out of control.

“[Lee] did comment on San Francisco deteriorating, which is why he actually had just relocated to Miami,” Shields told the outlet. “So I’m not, I’m not sure why he’s going back there to get a little business back in San Francisco for a couple of days.”

READ MORE