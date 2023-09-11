Skateboarding event descends into violence as crowds set fire to parked cars, throw rocks and bottles and vandalize Fire Department vehicles in Los Angeles

A Hollywood skateboarding event descended into chaos Saturday as crowds ignited fires, vandalized vehicles and set off fireworks.F***ing Awesome World Entertainment partnered with Adidas Skateboarding to host their second annual Skate Jam in Hollywood, which began peacefully with skaters performing stunts over what appeared to be an old LAPD cop car.But the event erupted into disorder around 7:22 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) told KTLA.Crowds grew violent, setting trash cans on fire, throwing bottles, lighting fireworks and spraying graffiti on a Los Angeles Fire Department vehicle.Video shows attendees jumping on the cop car as small fires start to grow. Eventually the car was completely overtaken by flames and photos of the aftermath show it completely burnt out.

READ MORE