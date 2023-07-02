American Thinker

In the wake of last week’s Supreme Court’s ruling striking down affirmative action in college admissions, Joe Biden has vowed to crack down on white ‘privilege’ in college admissions.

According to Joseph Simonson and Andrew Kerr at the Washington Free Beacon: Shortly after the Supreme Court declared affirmative action college admission policies unconstitutional, President Joe Biden said his administration would direct the Department of Education to scrutinize how “practices like legacy admissions … expand privilege instead of opportunity.”

Good luck with that one, Joe, given that entrenched leftist elites who donate to Democrats are the ones in the crosshairs with that idea.

But more to the point, Joe is one of the worst of them — and the Beacon found the receipts: In 2018, Hunter Biden tapped his father and a number of Biden family connections to help get his daughter into the University of Pennsylvania. Text messages and emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop, reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon, show how Joe and Hunter Biden worked behind the scenes to get a subpar family member into one of the most selective schools in the country.

Maisy Biden’s college admissions process could raise a number of uncomfortable questions for the president. The saga highlights exactly the kind of “legacy admissions” Biden has slammed. Turns out Maisy was a miserable excuse for a student, but felt pretty entitled to a spot at the ivy league University of Pennsylvania, because, well, she had relatives with the political pull to make it happen. That’s not the same as legacy admissions, but it is the ‘privilege’ of bearing the name ‘Biden.’ There also was the case of Hunter Biden himself, who somehow got into Yale law school. Nobody knows how that guy got in.

Scott Johnston, writing for Medium in February 2021, noted that just 6.9% of applicants to Yale law get in, and only about ten or so arrive as transfers.

Unlike the case of Maisy, where there was a text-message trail exposed by the Beacon, Johnston said he had no smoking gun as to why Hunter got into Yale, but he noticed odd coincidences:

Biden arrived as a transfer in the fall 1994. This means…

He was accepted sometime in the winter/spring that same year

The Dean of Yale Law at that time was Guido Calabrese

It was well known that Calabrese’s ambition was to serve on the federal bench

On February 9th, 1994, Bill Clinton nominated Calabrese to the 2nd Circuit, where he still serves

Chairing the Judiciary Committee at that time — the man responsible for confirming Calabrese’s nomination — was none other than Joe Biden.

Calabrese sailed through the process

Those are the facts. I do not have Hunter’s transcripts from Georgetown undergrad or his first year of law school there, but he’s not exactly known as a scholar. Is it possible Biden was first in his law school class and had near perfect board scores? I suppose. But I would bet my net worth it wasn’t the case. I know people who knew him then and they say he was more arrogant than anything else. His life since does not evince one of intellect.

