The New York Post:

An 8-year-old boy died Tuesday from injuries he suffered when an SUV plowed into the Waukesha Christmas Parade in Wisconsin, family members said Tuesday.

Jackson Sparks “sadly succumbed” to brain injuries, making him the sixth person to die from Sunday’s tragedy, a relative said on Facebook.

Jordan underwent brain surgery Sunday night, and doctors were testing for brain activity Monday, according to a fundraising site run by a family member.

His 12-year-old brother Tucker was recovering from road rash and a fractured skull. Tucker was set to be discharged from the ICU, according to a Tuesday evening post by relative Rebecca Sparks Kerber.

“Please know that they appreciate your continued prayers and tremendous outpouring of support for their family,” GoFundMe organizer Alyssa Albro wrote.

“They do however ask for privacy at this time to allow Tucker to continue to heal physically and their family to heal and mourn the tremendous loss of their sweet little boy who is now under the care of Jesus.”

Suspect Darrell Brooks, 39, will be charged with a sixth count of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the attack following Spark’s death, prosecutors said.

More at The New York Post