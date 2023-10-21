Six terrifying steps that could see Gaza crisis spiral into WW3 with Brit & US boots on the ground, warns ex-Navy chief

THE Gaza crisis could spiral into an all-out world war in six terrifying steps, an ex-Navy chief has warned.If things “go really wrong”, Admiral Lord West predicted the UK and US could see boots on the ground in Israel – and Lebanon, Syria, Iran and Russia might be drawn into the fight.

Tensions in the Middle East have soared since Hamas terrorists unleashed hell onto Israel during their unexpected October 7 attacks that left some 1,400 Israelis dead.

The full force of Israel’s military might has been massing on the border for two weeks as Gaza braces itself for the looming full-scale ground invasion – and what Israel expects to be a “long war”.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed that every Hamas terrorist is “marked by death” and said Israel is “fighting for its existence” against “new Nazis”.

Meanwhile, at least 4,000 Palestinians have been killed after almost two weeks of Israel pounding the densely-populated enclave from above.

Rockets, air strikes, hospital bombings and a humanitarian crisis have ensued, while Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah threaten to open up new fronts.

