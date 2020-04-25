Miami Herald:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tripled the number of coronavirus symptoms it lists on its website.

The federal organization previously listed fever, cough and shortness of breath as symptoms of COVID-19. The CDC has added six additional symptoms as people “have had a wide range of symptoms reported,” it says on its website.

New symptoms for the disease now include “chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell,” the CDC said.

Those who have “trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in their chest, new confusion or inability to arouse or have bluish lips or face” should seek immediate medical attention, according to the CDC.

The new symptoms have been reported by many people who have had the virus. Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, who was one of the first North American athletes to be diagnosed with the disease, said after testing positive he hadn’t “been able to smell anything for the last 4 days.”



