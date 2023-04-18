House Oversight Committee Republicans reviewed documents Monday suggesting that six more members of Joe Biden’s family may have benefitted from business deals related to the president’s influence peddling.

It comes as the panel now under GOP leadership continues to comb through the financial records of the Biden family and interview those involved in alleged foreign business deals.

Rep. Nancy Mace, who sits on the committee, said that the amount of money that is allegedly trading hands in suspicious activity reports is ‘astronomical’ and that the number of Biden family members involved is ‘wild.’

‘We’ve now identified 6 additional members of Joe Biden’s family who may have benefited from shady deals. This brings our total to 9,’ Oversight Chairman James Comer revealed on Monday.

