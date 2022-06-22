New York City and Washington DC have led the violent crime surge in 2022

Fox News

Violent crimes are on the rise in six of America’s major cities and set to outpace the already historic levels of 2021 violent crime. Baltimore, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Atlanta, and New York City are all on pace to break their 2021 levels of violent crime halfway through this year, with the nation’s largest city leading the group, according to crime data reviewed by Fox News. New York City has seen a 25.8% jump in violent crime at this point in 2022 compared to the same time in 2021, despite seeing a small decrease in the amount of homicides recorded in the city. Violent crime, which is typically defined as homicide, rape, assault, and robbery, had already been on the rise since 2020. Homicides have been one of the factors driving up rates of violent crime, rising 30% from 2019 to 2020 and another 5% between 2020 and 2021. The nation’s capital has seen violent crime continue to rise in 2022 as well, recording a 12% increase in such incidents compared to 2021 at the halfway point of this year. Los Angeles came in next with an 8.6% increase so far this year, while Philadelphia and Baltimore have recorded increases in violent crime of 7% and 6.1% respectively. Atlanta rounded out the group of six, seeing a violent crime increase of 5.5% compared to this time last year.

