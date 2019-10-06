BBC:

Thai authorities believe the herd fell after trying to help a baby elephant

Six elephants have fallen to their deaths in Thailand while trying to save each other from a notorious waterfall.

Officials said the incident occurred after a baby elephant slipped over the waterfall in central Thailand’s Khao Yai National Park.

Two other elephants were also found struggling on a cliff edge nearby, and have been moved by Thai authorities.

The waterfall, known as Haew Narok (Hell’s Fall), has a history of similar incidents.

A herd of eight elephants died after falling in 1992, in a case that brought national attention.

