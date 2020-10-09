Biz Pac Review:

The campaign chair for U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar came under fire for a shocking profanity-filled tweet slamming “this whole racist a– capitalist system.”

David Gilbert-Pederson’s eyebrow-raising tweet on Wednesday seemed to be the latest of many from the campaign chair for the Minnesota Democrat. The activist who reportedly played an important part in Omar’s decision to run for office has a history of disturbing commentary on social media where his Twitter bio reads: “Radical Labor & Political Organizer.”

Gilbert-Pederson unloaded in a Twitter rant against President Donald Trump, the Minneapolis Police Department, president of the Minneapolis Police Officers Federation, Bob Kroll, and ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin, who was charged in the death of George Floyd back in May, posted bond on $1 million bail Wednesday and was released, sparking a wave of new protests. It was not clear if the latest development was what triggered the tweet by Gilbert-Pederson.

The far-left organizer, who served as Omar’s campaign manager when she ran for Congress in 2018, has called for defunding the Minneapolis Police Department.

“Reforms don’t work. The system is not broken. It was intentionally built not to work,” he said in an interview.

