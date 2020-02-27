Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

In one of the worst shootings in Wisconsin history, a gunman killed five people — and then himself — during a shooting rampage Wednesday afternoon on the Milwaukee campus of Molson Coors, according to multiple sources. Police were called to the brewery complex at 3939 W. Highland Ave. at 2:08 p.m. Ten minutes later, employees were notified by email that an active shooter was in or near the second-floor stairwell of the sprawling factory’s Building 4. The shooter was identified as a 51-year-old man who worked for the brewery. The identities of the victims and the shooter were not released pending notification of their families All of the shooting victims died.

READ MORE AT THE Milwaukee Journal Sentinel