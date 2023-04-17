At least six Indonesian troops are dead and 30 missing after separatist gunmen attacked a unit searching for a kidnapped New Zealand pilot in a restive Papua province.

Phillip Mehrtens was taken hostage in February, when rebels stormed his single-engine plane shortly after he landed in the remote, mountainous province of Nduga.

Two months later, a rescue attempt from the Indonesian army turned deadly over the weekend, when rebels attacked troops searching for the 37-year-old Susi Air pilot near a separatist stronghold.

The Indonesian military said that gunmen shot a soldier, who fell into a 15 metre deep ravine. While the unit was recovering the body, separatists launched a second attack.

