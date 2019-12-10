NEW YORK DAILY NEWS:

The killing started inside a Jersey City cemetery, with a hero Jersey City cop gunned down as he tried to stop two suspicious men.

It ended four hours and hundreds of spent bullets later, with the two suspects killed by police Tuesday afternoon after the homicidal pair gunned down three more innocent victims inside a kosher grocery story in a shootout that paralyzed the Hudson County city.

The unidentified “bad guys,” dressed in black and armed with high-powered rifles, opened fire in a Jersey City neighborhood after fleeing in a stolen U-Haul truck from the Bayview Cemetery, said Jersey City Police Chief Mike Kelly.

Students cowered in nearby schools and pedestrians ran for their lives as the pop-pop-pop of high-caliber gunfire echoed down Martin Luther King Dr. throughout the dank afternoon.