Six cows have been found dead and mutilated stretched across a rural highway in Texas with their tongues cut out in a method that used a “straight, clean cut with apparent precision” that had “no blood spill.” Two of the six also had their “external genitalia” and anuses removed.

According to the Daily Mail in Madison County, located approximately 100 miles southwest of Waco, Ranchers stumbled upon a cow lying on her face last week, and upon inspection it was confirmed to be a 6-year-old longhorn cross cow.

After that initial cow was discovered, five more were discovered on Old San Antonio Road, all with tongues removed and two with genital wounds. The road where the cows were found, all in different spots, stretched between Brazos and Robertson counties and the cows were reportedly from different herds.

In a statement on Wednesday Madison County Sheriff’s deputies said, “Madison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death and mutilation of cattle along TX-OSR. Ranchers advised a 6-year-old longhorn-cross cow had been found lying on her side, deceased, and mutilated on their ranch.”

“A straight, clean cut, with apparent precision, had been made to remove the hide around the cow’s mouth on one side, leaving the meat under the removed hide untouched. The tongue was also completely removed from the body with no blood spill,” the deputies added.

READ MORE