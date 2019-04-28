MAILONLINE

Three men blew themselves up at ‘suicide vest factory’ on Friday evening

Security forces had a shoot-out with jihadists at the hide-out for over an hour

Fifteen people died including six children and three suspected suicide bombers

Five miles away police found an ISIS base linked to the Easter Sunday massacres

Fifteen people including six children died as explosions went off when Sri Lankan police raided a ‘suicide vest factory’ last night. Police said three men blew themselves up as a blaze of gunfire erupted when they approached a jihadist hide-out near the eastern town of Kalmunai on Friday. The bombs and gunfire killed three women and six children within the property, as well as another three suspected jihadists outside. The battle took place in the area of Sainthamaruthu, 200 miles from Colombo where 253 people were killed in luxury hotels and churches on Easter Sunday.

