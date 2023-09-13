Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence Member Arrested for Public Masturbation

A member of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, an anti-Catholic drag queen group recently honored by the Los Angeles Dodgers, was reportedly arrested last month for public masturbation.A copy of the sheriff’s office report obtained by the Daily Wire showed that 53-year-old Clinton Monroe Ellis-Gilmore was arrested this past August at Table Bluff County Park in Loleta, California, after passersby noticed him openly masturbating in his car for over an hour. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department said in the report that he had been “exposing himself in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle.”

“According to numerous witnesses, Ellis-Gilmore had been at that location for approximately one hour, sitting in his truck with the door open, masturbating,” said the sheriff’s report. “The conduct does not appear to have been directed at anyone in particular.”Ellis-Gilmore was not performing this alleged act in the dark of night, with the sheriff’s report noting that he had over an hour of daylight left. The alleged act also took place near a park that Google lists as being “good for kids” and a place for “kid-friendly hikes.”

