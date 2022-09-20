Two Arizona sisters were indicted this week after deputies allegedly found over 850,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl inside a vehicle that they were traveling in toward Phoenix last month. Authorities did not state what type of pills those discovered were supposed to emulate.

Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and Alexa Torres-Marin, 19, were each indicted by a Maricopa County grand jury with one count of sale or transportation of narcotic drugs, a class two felony, according to an announcement from the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office on Monday.

The two women, reportedly sisters, according to AZ Family, were arrested on Aug. 24 after Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies allegedly found the stash in duffel bags. The bags were in the vehicle the women were traveling in towards Phoenix.

To shed light on the fentanyl crisis, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said it will be spearheading a free, public community forum on Sept. 27 at Independence High School in Glendale, Arizona, with experts on fentanyl to help educate parents and teens on the dangers of this drug.

READ MORE