Things are getting Sirius!

Page Six has learned that a top exec at SiriusXM has been quarantined to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In a memo to staff — seen by Page Six — the human resources department said SVP of channel management Sally McMahon had held a meeting Wednesday with her team — and it turned out that some of the attendees had recently traveled through Japan, which has been heavily struck by the virus.

“In an excess of caution,” read the memo, “because people were together for a significant part of the day, we have instructed the participants of that meeting to self-quarantine by working from home for the next 14 days.”

