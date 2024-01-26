Singer Idan Amedi released from hospital, honors fallen ‘brothers-in-arms’

Calling his fellow IDF soldiers heroes, Fauda actor and singer Idan Amedi, 35, spoke emotionally on Thursday as he was released from Sheba Medical Center after being seriously injured on duty in Gaza on January 8.“I want to share a hug with the grieving families. As someone who knows the loss up close, I know there are no words that will comfort the heart. It is important for me that you know your sons and daughters are my heroes until the end of my days,” he said at a press conference with senior hospital officials.“ Over the past three months, I met them on various fronts – we laughed together, we went out on operations together… we allowed ourselves to cry together.”Amedi thanks both the medical staff at Sheba and 669, the Israeli Air Force’s tactical rescue unit, for saving his life. Amedi arrived at the hospital sedated and intubated, burned and covered in soot so that he was unrecognizable, tagged as he described it, “unidentified, 22 years old.” Now, two-and-a-half weeks later, he is ready to speak. He’s wearing all black, one arm in a sling and the opposite hand bandaged.

