Silicon Valley titans behind mystery $1B land buy near California military base: reports

The mystery buyers of nearly $1 billion of undeveloped land abutting a California military base were revealed to be Silicon Valley heavyweights — and not a network of Chinese spies as some lawmakers feared.The land grab near Travis Air Force Base by Flannery Associates — which has become the largest landowner in Solano County, about 60 miles northeast of San Francisco — had prompted concern that a foreign entity could be using the investment to harm US national security.

However, it turns out Flannery’s backers are a who’s who list of tech titans and investors that includes LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman and Emerson Collective philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs, according to the New York Times.The deep-pocketed investors reportedly plan to turn the land into their vision of an ideal city, featuring sustainable energy and a pedestrian-friendly layout.Aside from Hoffman and Powell Jobs, Flannery’s investors reportedly include Marc Andreessen of the private venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, former Sequoia Capital partner Michael Moritz and Stripe co-founders Patrick and John Collison, as well as entrepreneurs Nat Friedman and Daniel Gross.“We are proud to partner on a project that aims to deliver good-paying jobs, affordable housing, clean energy, sustainable infrastructure, open space and a healthy environment to residents of Solano County,” Flannery spokesperson Brian Brokaw said in a statement obtained by the Wall Street Journal.

