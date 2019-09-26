REUTERS:

The Vatican brought together Silicon Valley heavyweights, Nobel laureates and cyber experts on Thursday to discuss the ethical use of digital technology, in a meeting officials said could provide material for a possible papal document on artificial intelligence.

The three-day conference, which officials said was the first of its kind, is being attended by executives from companies such as Facebook, Mozilla, and Western Digital, Catholic ethicists, government regulators and investment bankers.

“The technology industry … has had the luxury to think that whatever product it built was the common good. That was the shared assumption for quite some time,” said Mitchell Baker, executive chairwoman of Mozilla in Mountain View, California.

“The defense was that liberty or human expression was embodied in the technology coming out of Silicon Valley and was undisputedly good,” she said.