A new poll by Morning Consult found that large majorities of American voters, including a majority of Democrat supporters, back use of the National Guard to address the riots and protests tearing apart cities around the nation. A smaller majority of Americans supports using the military. The poll backs up the President’s claim that a “silent majority” is on his side in cracking down on the unrest. 71 percent of polled American voters said they support the use of the National Guard to supplement city police forces in addressing “protests and demonstrations” (the poll did not use the word “riots”) in American cities. Of these, 42 percent of voters said they “strongly support” use of the National Guard and 29 percent said they “somewhat support” it. Only 11 percent “strongly oppose” the measure and 9 percent “somewhat oppose” it. Republicans are more likely than Democrats to support the use of the National Guard, but a large majority of Democrats (63 percent) either “strongly” or “somewhat” support it as well. African-American voters are evenly split on the use of the National Guard. 43 percent of polled African-American voters either “strongly oppose” or “somewhat oppose” use of the National Guard, while 42 percent either “strongly support” or “somewhat support” the measure. Hispanic voters support the use of the National Guard. 54 percent of polled Hispanic voters either “strongly” or “somewhat” support the use of the National Guard, compared to 25 percent who “strongly” or “somewhat” oppose.

