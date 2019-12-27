STUDY FINDS:

In decades past, it wasn’t uncommon at all for the average family to know each and every one of their neighbors living close by on the same street. Those dwelling on the same block would regularly gather for holiday parties in the winter, and barbecues during the summer. As the years have gone by, however, people have slowly become more inclined to keep to themselves and shy away from even greeting or speaking to their neighbors.

Now, a new survey of 2,000 British adults shows the staggering extent to which the concept of a neighborhood community has fallen by the wayside. In all, 75% say they consider their neighbors mere acquaintances at best. Sadly, nearly a quarter wouldn’t dream of knocking on one of their doors uninvited because there is “no sense of community spirit” in their neighborhood.

The survey, commissioned by Lottoland, also found that one in 10 modern adults mine as well be living next to an empty house as they only see their neighbors less than once per month. Still, four in 10 say they are at least “friendly” with a few of their neighbors, but still wouldn’t call them actual friends. The average survey respondent reports knowing the names of just five people living on their street.

Shockingly, one in 20 couldn’t name a single other person from his or her block.

Many people are ultimately fine with not knowing their neighbors; 56% say they have no interest in getting to know those who live next door any better than they already do. But, the survey did find that people living in rural areas (18%) are more likely to have friends in their neighborhood than city dwellers (15%).