Biz Pac Review:

According to the New York Post, Mewshaw is being targeted because she provided “American Sign Language translation for the Hands of Liberty Facebook group and its defunct predecessor, Right Side ASL.”

Former White House sign language interpreter Heather Mewshaw says she hasn’t heard from the Biden administration after being “canceled” and outed as a Trump supporter. She has also translated for conservative social media groups in the past.

Mewshaw has been a freelance ASL interpreter for both the Trump and Biden administrations. After Time published an article on her personal politics, the mother of four has allegedly not been offered a return engagement by the White House. The not-so-subtle title of the hit-piece is “President Biden’s First White House Sign Language Interpreter Has Ties to the Far Right.”

Following Time’s expose, she has been reportedly harassed and threatened. Now, she claims to fear not only for her own safety… but her family’s as well.

“Those videos include one featuring former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani that’s titled ‘What Really Happened on January 6th?’ — the day of the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters — and another, since removed, that features controversial Dr. Stella Immanuel, who has prompted treating COVID-19 with hydroxychloroquine, which the FDA has banned for that purpose,” the New York Post reported.

Mewshaw stated that: “The goal of my activity — at the White House or with Hands of Liberty — is that it’s all about access. The thing is, I was canceled and humiliated publicly and it was unjust and unfair.”

She says that she was just doing her job. She translates for deaf people. Supporting Trump is her personal political belief and she claims those that criticize her “don’t want this content to be interpreted because they don’t believe in it.”

Mewshaw states that she doesn’t always agree with what she translates, but she does the volunteer work because people ask for speeches by Republicans and conservatives.

“Deaf people just want a chance to decide for themselves what information is out there,” she stated.

Mewshaw also defended herself in a released statement: “To my surprise, the remarkable win of having an ASL interpreter at every White House press briefing has been overshadowed, by a few who, without evidence or merit, chose to cast aspersions against my ability to be objective and impartial because of my involvement in a conservative social media group. These unfounded claims about me were picked up by the media and numerous articles were written about this erroneous conclusion.”

