NBC News:

Siegfried Fischbacher died on Wednesday evening at his home in Las Vegas from pancreatic cancer. His death came 8 months after that of his business partner Roy Horn.

Siegfried Fischbacher, half of the world-famous Las Vegas magic and entertainment act Siegfried & Roy, died of cancer eight months after the death of his long-term business partner, Roy Horn. Fischbacher was 81.

His sister Dolore Fischbacher, a nun in Munich, Germany, told NBC News Thursday that Fischbacher died Wednesday evening at his home in Las Vegas from terminal pancreatic cancer.

Due to the pandemic, Dolore said she couldn’t visit him for the holiday season, but had kept in touch and was on the phone with the renowned illusionist for about 30 minutes before he passed.

“He was only able to say ‘okay’,” Dolore, 78, said. “It was kind of like an Amen.”

“He is not dead, he will live on in my heart,” she said.

Siegfried & Roy, known for their work with big cats, put on Las Vegas shows for decades — until Horn was in a near-fatal accident that put a stop to their long-running production. Horn died in May of Covid-19 complications at age 75.

In 2003, a 380-pound tiger, Mantecore, bit Horn’s neck and dragged him off the stage during a show at the Mirage Las Vegas. The attack crushed his windpipe and left the then-60-year-old partially paralyzed.

Read more at NBC News