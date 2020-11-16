CNS News:

Attorney Sidney Powell, now part of the legal team investigating alleged election fraud for the Trump campaign, said on Sunday she’s found “massive election fraud” resulting from the software produced by Smartmatic and Dominion Voting Systems.

Powell alleges that votes cast through Dominion/Smartmatic were “wiped away.”

However, Dominion Voting Systems, in a message on its webpage, “categorically denies false assertions about vote switching issues.”

And in a statement on its website, Smartmatic says it “has never provided Dominion Voting Systems with any software, hardware or other technology. The two companies are competitors in the marketplace.”

Powell told Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo on Sunday that retired Admiral Peter Neffenger is president and a board member of Smartmatic:

And it just so happens he’s on Mr. Biden’s presidential transition team that’s going to be nonexistent, because we’re fixing to overturn the results of the election in multiple states. And President Trump won by not just hundreds of thousands of votes, but by millions of votes that were shifted by this software that was designed expressly for that purpose. We have sworn witness testimony of why the software was designed. It was designed to rig elections. He was fully briefed on it. He saw it happen in other countries. It was exported internationally for profit by the people that are behind Smartmatic and Dominion. They did this on purpose. It was calculated. They have done it before. We have evidence from 2016 in California. We have so much evidence, I feel like it’s coming in through a fire hose.

