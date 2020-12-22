The Washington Examiner:

Sidney Powell said she is being barred access to President Trump by top White House officials.

The attorney, who has filed several unsuccessful “Kraken” lawsuits challenging the election results in battleground states, said she has been barred from seeing the president following an Oval Office meeting on Friday during which Trump floated appointing Powell as special counsel to investigate allegations of voting fraud.

That meeting also involved Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, White House counsel Pat Cipollone, and former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn, Powell’s client who was recently pardoned by Trump. At times, it became heated, with occasional bouts of shouting, and Meadows and Cipollone strongly opposed some of the ideas being put forth, according to the New York Times.

Powell was spotted visiting the White House over the weekend and on Monday but said she has not been able to get face time with Trump since that tense meeting. Powell shared a statement with the Washington Examiner on Tuesday in which she said Trump is not getting the support he needs in challenging the election, saying she was trying to “educate” Giuliani of her claims of foreign election interference after he said on Newsmax on Monday that she doesn’t represent the president, and denied that she has spoken to Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, who recently delayed the release of an assessment on foreign interference over a debate on China’s role in the matter.

“I haven’t met or spoken with the President since Friday night. The President knows this election was stolen but he is not getting the support he, the Constitution, and the Republic deserve. His own people are misleading and undermining him while protecting their own careers and agendas,” Powell said.

“I haven’t spoken with the DNI on these issues at all,” she added. “My efforts to educate Rudy on demonstrable foreign interference in the election including multiple CISA and FBI findings have been met with irrational hostility. I have been blocked by White House counsel and others from seeing or speaking to the President since I raised the public formal findings and even more evidence of the foreign interference from IRAN and CHINA in this election.”

