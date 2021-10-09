NEW YORK POST:

A Florida veterinarian was sentenced Friday to nearly 22 years in federal prison for recording videos of himself sexually abusing dogs and for collecting child pornography.

Prentiss Madden, 40, was hit with a total of 272 months behind bars after pleading guilty in July to child porn and animal cruelty charges, prosecutors with the US Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Florida announced.

Prosecutors said the sicko vet made videos of himself engaged in sexual activity with dogs and shared them with other degenerates in online chats. Investigators discovered the disturbing videos, as well as chats about bestiality, on his cell phones.

Madden also accessed kiddie porn via the file-sharing software Dropbox, storing “thousands” of horrifying files on his own account, according to prosecutors. He also received child porn images and videos through online chats and social media where he frequently discussed sexually abusing children.

