Sickening moment hateful arsonist sets fire to Jewish-Japanese fusion restaurant in Brooklyn

Police say the man in this video set fire to 2 window tarps showing the Star of David outside the Shalom Japan restaurant in Williamsburg on Nov. 18. The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating this as an anti-Jewish hate crime. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/mK1cv6vY6a — Tim McNicholas (@TimMcNicholas) December 8, 2023

Chilling video shows the moment a suspect set fire to a Jewish-Japanese fusion restaurant in Williamsburg, in what police are calling an antisemitic arson hate crime.

The incident occurred on Nov. 18 shortly after 4 am in front of the Shalom Japan restaurant on South 4th Street, according to police Friday.

Surveillance video shows a man walking up to the eatery and torching two outside window tarps that cops said featured images of the Jewish Star of David.

In the footage, the bearded and bespectacled arsonist is seen casually walking back and forth as smoke begins to spread.

The firebug then took off on foot toward Rodney Street and South 5th Street, according to the police.

No injuries have been reported and there was no structural damage to the building housing the restaurant as a result of the fire.

