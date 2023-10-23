Sickening moment Brooklyn man SMIRKS as Jewish woman confronts him and his partner for ripping down posters of Israeli children kidnapped by Hamas – as another man is caught destroying them in the Upper East Side

WOW – a Jewish woman in Brooklyn confronts a couple removing posters of missing Israeli children kidnapped by Hamas terrorists.



Notice how the man cynically laughs at the Jewish woman.



Recognize them? DM us! pic.twitter.com/41wMLRCET3 — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 22, 2023

This is the sickening moment a man laughed in the face of a Jewish woman after she confronted him and his female accomplice for ripping down posters of missing Israeli children in Brooklyn over the weekend. A video of the incident was shared by the Stop Antisemitism Twitter account. It shows the Jewish woman approach the couple as they stand in Brooklyn Bridge Park in Dumbo, holding the torn-up posters in their hands. ‘These are American citizens,’ the Jewish woman yelled at the pair, who stood saying nothing. Eventually, the man started to laugh and tell her: ‘We don’t consent to you recording us.’ They then walked away. It was the latest in a string of similar incidents in the city. On the Upper East Side, a man sparked outrage by also pulling down posters and asking: ‘Where are the Palestinians?’

