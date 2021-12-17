Pictured:

Left – Chris (Fredo) Cuomo brother of sicko Andrew Cuomo & formerly of CNN

Right – Sicko John Griffin formerly of CNN

The New York Post:

Fired CNN producer John Griffin allegedly led a perverted double life in recent months involving the “adoptive” mother of a 9-year-old girl in Henderson, Nevada, who was part of a sordid BDSM ring that included the child, according to court and police documents.

Heather Carriker, 48, of Henderson, was arrested on August 21, 2020, on two counts of child abuse, two counts of sexual assault against a child under 14 and one count of lewdness with a minor under 14.

Former Chris Cuomo producer Griffin is accused of flying Carriker and a 9-year-old girl described as her adoptive daughter to Logan Airport in Boston in July 2020 and then driving them in his red Tesla to a $2.5 million ski house in Ludlow, VT, according to a federal indictment filed in Vermont last week.

Carriker was one of several women claiming to be the mother of a young daughter whom Griffin contacted on kink websites about training the girls in “sexual subservience.” He allegedly paid Carriker $3,350, in part for the flight to Boston.

Griffin’s apparent involvement with Carriker came to light as part of a police investigation in Nevada spurred by the child’s biological mother, Catherine O’Sullivan. O’Sullivan, who apparently took care of her daughter some of the time, discovered a trove of disgusting text messages between Carriker and a man, called “Meet Man,” who helped set Carriker up with at least four other “boyfriends” for BDSM activity, according to the police report.

At one point Carriker allegedly references going to meet a man described as her “Dom.” Carriker also texted “Meet Man” that she had a “very eager 9yo” referring to the girl who she later took with her to meet Griffin in Vermont, who wanted to come see “Meet Man” engage in BDSM activities, the report stated.

More at the New York Post