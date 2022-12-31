A woman is accused of shoving a 3-year-old child onto the MAX (Metropolitan Area Express) tracks at the Gateway Transit Center in Portland, Oregon, in what officials are calling an unprovoked attack, KATU reported on Thursday.

A mother and child were waiting for a MAX train on Wednesday when Breanna Workman, 32, allegedly shoved the toddler off of the platform and onto the train tracks “without provocation,” the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said. Court records show Workman had been living without shelter in Portland, according to The Oregonian.

The little girl landed face-first on the metal rail and rocks before a nearby man quickly rescued the child. The toddler reportedly had a severe headache and a small red mark on her forehead after the incident, which was captured on TriMet video surveillance, the district attorney’s office said.

Workman was arraigned on Thursday on charges of first-degree attempted assault, third-degree assault, interfering with public transportation, second-degree disorderly conduct, and recklessly endangering another person, the report states. She will be held without bail, the Associated Press reported.

READ MORE