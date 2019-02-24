AMERICAN THINKER

I’ve always known that Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro was bad. But never would I have imagined he’d stoop to what he did on Saturday, burning truckloads of U.S. aid as it entered Venezuela on Venezuelan trucks, as the poor screamed in despair and tried to rush into the burning vehicles to retrieve the food. The dictator was rubbing the hunger he himself created right in their faces. Because in socialism, food is always the weapon. And like any dictator, Maduro wanted the locals disarmed. It’s such a horrible picture, particularly when you learn the details of how the hungry poor rushed into the burning vehicles to try to save at least some of the American-provided food and other aid. I honestly didn’t think he’d do this. He could have stopped the trucks at the border and not let them in. He could have expropriated them as contraband on some made-up pretension. He could have sent them to the bureaucratic ‘inspectors’ to rot, it’s certainly been done with food imports in Venezuela in the past.

READ MORE AT THE AMERICAN THINKER