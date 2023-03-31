A clip from a Dutch television show is going viral online as anti-grooming activists decry a segment where young children are in a room with naked transgender adults to teach the kids being trans is “normal.”

A Dutch television show has naked bodies on stage to show children how “normal” it is to be trans. The normalization continues.



pic.twitter.com/MHx9QpwKu4 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 30, 2023