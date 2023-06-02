A teacher at El Dorado High School in Placentia, California was caught on video giving explicit instructions to her students on the proper way to have pleasure during an anal sex activity.

In a now-deleted video shared by Instagram user @edhscaughtlacking, the teacher can be seen talking about the pleasures of anal intercourse for gay men while an enlarged image of a prostate gland was projected on the wall behind her, Post Milllenial reported.

“You don’t have to go inside the booty hole,” the teacher said. “You can actually just push on the seam and that stimulates the prostate gland as well. They apparently really like that.”

“So that’s why, for male and male, anal sex is still very pleasurable because of the fact that it hits the prostate and there’s a lot of nerve endings in your booty, as well,” the teacher added.

She went on to tell the students that the prostate gland is the male version of the female “g-spot.”

